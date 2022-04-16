Driver suspected of DUI hit motorcyclist, shot arrows at cars on US-95 in Henderson, police say

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A man was arrested for DUI and attempted murder after state police say he hit a motorcyclist on U.S. 95, then got out of the car and started shooting arrows at passing vehicles.

Nevada State Police identified the driver as Ronnie Macias. According to NSP officials, one of their troopers was flagged down in the area of southbound US 95 and Sunset Road at approximately 6:45 p.m. on April 8.

Multiple people had stopped their cars and were trying to help a motorcyclist who "appeared to be bleeding with serious injuries." Witnesses told the trooper that a man in a gray Acura sedan was "traveling in a reckless manner" and had rear-ended to motorcycle, and then continued driving with the motorcycle underneath the car.

"Motorists who witnessed the incident pulled over and immediately began to render aid to the motorcycle rider, who lay unconscious on the left shoulder," a news release from NSP states.

The trooper noticed a dark passenger car had stopped in a travel lane a bit further south on the highway, and advised other troopers.

More witnesses on the highway told the trooper that a man had run from the car, "was armed with a bow and arrow, and was shooting the arrows at vehicles passing by," state police said.

Troopers, with help from Henderson police, were able to locate the driver, since identified as Macias. They said he "was armed with bows and arrows at the time of contact," but surrendered the weapons and was arrested "without incident."

State police said the motorcyclist was transported to Sunrise Hospital in critical condition, and is expected to live.

Macias was transported to the Clark County Detention Center and booked on the following charges:

