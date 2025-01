LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A crash in the west valley has closed a portion of Cheyenne Avenue between Rainbow Boulevard and Light Breeze Drive.

A sedan struck a delivery truck and proceeded to hit a wall.

The driver of the sedan was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the delivery truck was also taken to the hospital, but their condition is currently unknown.

No other injuries were reported.

Eastbound Cheyenne Avenue is closed.