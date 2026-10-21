Crash shuts down I-11 from 215 to Craig Road, RTC shares

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UPDATE

The RTC has shared that as of 8:34 p.m., all southbound lanes on I-11 are closed from 215 to Craig Road.

According to Nevada State Police, a second collision in the area was reported at 7:49 p.m., with the first crash notated at 6:36 p.m.

Avoid the area, and use alternate routes.

ORIGINAL STORY

The RTC has shared information with us regarding a crash that has most of I-11 closed off Tuesday night.

According to the RTC, only the left lane is open on I-11 at Craig Road at this time. This comes after the area previously experienced an all-lanes shutdown.

Details are limited at this time. This is a developing story.