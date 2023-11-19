Driver flees after three-vehicle rollover crash in Airport Connector tunnel

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A crash prompted Las Vegas Metropolitan Police to divert traffic from the Airport Connector on Saturday night.

In a social media post at 10:30 p.m., police said the crash happened in the northbound lanes of the Airport Connector.

According to police, three vehicles were involved in a crash and one of those cars rolled over inside the tunnel.

Before officers arrived, police say the driver at fault had already left the scene.

Those involved in the crash sustained minor injuries and no one was transported to a hospital.

The incident initially prompted police to shut down all northbound lanes of the Airport Connector Tunnel and divert traffic onto Sunset Road.

As of 11:32 p.m., police said the left two lanes had reopened and "traffic is flowing better."

"We expect all lanes to reopen shortly," they stated in a social media post.

Drivers were advised to allow extra travel time to Harry Reid International Airport.