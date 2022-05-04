Crash involving RTC bus impacts traffic at Lake Mead, Pecos in northeast Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Traffic in the area of Lake Mead Boulevard and Pecos Road was delayed on Wednesday morning after a crash involving a public bus, according to information from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

A Regional Transportation Commission bus was involved in a collision with a sedan near the intersection at approximately 5:46 a.m., according to LVMPD.

No one on the bus was injured, police said. Two people who'd been in the sedan were taken to nearby hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

While police investigate the crash, westbound lanes of Lake Mead Boulevard will be closed at Pecos Road, police said.



