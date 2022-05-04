Watch
Traffic

Actions

Crash involving RTC bus impacts traffic at Lake Mead, Pecos in northeast Las Vegas

RTC seeking comment on proposed route changes
n/a
RTC seeking comment on proposed route changes
Posted at 7:01 AM, May 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-04 10:13:33-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Traffic in the area of Lake Mead Boulevard and Pecos Road was delayed on Wednesday morning after a crash involving a public bus, according to information from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

A Regional Transportation Commission bus was involved in a collision with a sedan near the intersection at approximately 5:46 a.m., according to LVMPD.

No one on the bus was injured, police said. Two people who'd been in the sedan were taken to nearby hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

While police investigate the crash, westbound lanes of Lake Mead Boulevard will be closed at Pecos Road, police said.


Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH