Watch
Traffic

Actions

Police investigate deadly crash involving motorcycle, truck in west Las Vegas

Traffic Alert: Rainbow Boulevard SB at Westcliff Drive closed
items.[0].image.alt
Rudy Garcia, 13 Action News
Authorities investigate a crash in west Las Vegas near Rainbow Boulevard and Westcliff Drive on May 20, 2021. (Photo: Rudy Garcia, 13 Action News)
IMG_3880.JPG
IMG_3882.JPG
IMG_3881.JPG
Screen Shot 2021-05-20 at 10.08.22 PM.png
Posted at 10:06 PM, May 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-21 01:59:29-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle and a truck in west Las Vegas.

As of 10:50 p.m., Rainbow Boulevard southbound at Westcliff Drive is closed. Use alternate routes.

Authorities believe the motorcycle was speeding and hit the truck, causing the truck to spin 108 degrees.

The identity of the deceased and cause of death will be released by the coroner's office.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Look at the area from a traffic camera:

Map of the area:

********************

WATCH: Click here to watch 13 Action News

Get more news on the KTNV Facebook and Twitter pages

SUBSCRIBE to get breaking news emails delivered to your inbox

Watch KTNV news and livestreams on Roku and Apple TV

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH