Police investigate deadly crash involving motorcycle, truck in west Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle and a truck in west Las Vegas.

As of 10:50 p.m., Rainbow Boulevard southbound at Westcliff Drive is closed. Use alternate routes.

Authorities believe the motorcycle was speeding and hit the truck, causing the truck to spin 108 degrees.

The identity of the deceased and cause of death will be released by the coroner's office.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Look at the area from a traffic camera:

Map of the area:

