Shooting, crash closes down northwest Las Vegas intersection, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A shooting that resulted in a crash shut down an intersection in the northwest Las Vegas valley on Thursday morning, police say.

At approximately 4:00 a.m., LVMPD officers responded to a report of a shooting on Farm Road, east of Hualapai Way. Arriving officers made contact with a victim, who stated his vehicle was shot multiple times by an unknown suspect, causing him to crash into a block wall.

The victim told police that he sustained at least two gunshot wounds to his torso, and was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

All lanes are blocked in the area from Willadene Yvonne Street to Okra Plains Street while the investigation is underway. Drivers are advised to find alternate routes.

