All lanes open after crash on Rancho Drive at Texas Station

Posted at 9:52 AM, Sep 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-24 13:05:43-04

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV)  — UPDATE: All lanes have reopened along North Rancho Drive at Texas Station, according to RTC.

A crash has been reported on northbound North Rancho Drive at Texas Station in North Las Vegas, according to RTC of Southern Nevada.

All northbound lanes on Rancho Drive will be closed at Texas Station until further notice.

Drivers are advised to use other routes and use caution if traveling in the area.

This story is developing, check back later for updates.

