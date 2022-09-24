All lanes open after crash on Rancho Drive at Texas Station

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UPDATE: All lanes have reopened along North Rancho Drive at Texas Station, according to RTC.

#FASTALERT 9:57 AM, Sep 24 2022

Update: Crash on NB North Rancho Dr At Texas Station

All lanes are opem — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) September 24, 2022

A crash has been reported on northbound North Rancho Drive at Texas Station in North Las Vegas, according to RTC of Southern Nevada.

All northbound lanes on Rancho Drive will be closed at Texas Station until further notice.

Drivers are advised to use other routes and use caution if traveling in the area.

This story is developing, check back later for updates.