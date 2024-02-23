Crash between Las Vegas police vehicle and moped causing traffic delays

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A moped driver has been taken to the hospital after a crash involving a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department vehicle near downtown Las Vegas.

According to LVMPD, the crash happened at 5:43 p.m. on Thursday at Grand Central Parkway and Charleston Boulevard.

Investigators said the driver of the moped was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No further details about the crash have been released, as of 6:30 p.m.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area due to road closures. There is no timeline on when roads could reopen.