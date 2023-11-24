Craig Road, Tenaya Way improvements scheduled to start on Monday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Road work is coming to the northwest part of the valley.

According to City of Las Vegas officials, this will be on Craig Road between Buffalo Drive and U.S. 95 as well as Tenaya Way between Cheyenne Avenue and Craig.

That's scheduled to start on Monday and last through the next six weeks as crews do utility adjustments, milling, and paving operations. Work includes improving sidewalks to meet federal Americans with Disabilities requirements, reconstructing concrete cross gutters, partial-depth pavement removal and reconstruction, and installing temporary traffic delineations and bike lanes.

Work hours are scheduled to be on Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

City officials said alternatives to avoid the construction include taking Cheyenne and Lone Mountain Road for eastbound and westbound traffic. Recommended alternatives for the work on Tenaya include Rainbow Boulevard and Buffalo Drive for northbound and southbound traffic.