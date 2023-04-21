Construction set to begin through Casino Center Boulevard corridor on Monday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The City of Las Vegas is giving drivers a heads up.

Starting Monday, April 24, crews will start working on Casino Center Boulevard improvements.

The city said the work will start at Oakey Boulevard and move north towards Colorado Avenue as construction progresses.

City of Las Vegas

Crews are scheduled to build wider sidewalks, install angled and parallel parking, replace pavement markings, install street lighting, install traffic signals at three intersections, install trees with an irrigation system, construct ADA sidewalk ramps with curb extensions, install new sewer main and manholes, and relocate an existing water line.

Traffic will be limited to one-way and one lane northbound only on Casino Center between Oakey and Utah Avenue starting on Monday.

Work hours will be from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Mondays through Fridays.

The city recommends taking alternate routes including Main Street for northbound traffic and Commerce for southbound traffic.

City officials said lane restrictions on Casino Center as well as intersection streets will change as work progresses.

The whole project is expected to be completed next spring.