Construction on Seventh Street project starts next week

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Construction on the Seventh Street project in Downtown Las Vegas is set to kick off on Monday.

According to City of Las Vegas officials, Seventh Street between Bridger Avenue and Carson Avenue will be closed to vehicles for up to six weeks. They add the contractor will begin at Bridger and work north, starting with the underground work first, which includes storm drains down the middle of Seventh Street.

City of Las Vegas

Project officials said work will also include pavement restoration, updating curbs and gutters, widening sidewalks and driveways, adding landscaping and irrigation, streetlight and traffic signal improvements, striping/sign improvements, and adding festoon lighting from Carson to Fremont Street.

Normal construction working hours will be from Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Construction crews may need to also do occasional night work and weekend work.

City officials said motorists should expect delays and allow for extra time traveling through the area. Sixth and Eighth Streets are recommended alternate routes and intersections will remain open during the construction project.

City officials add that the entire project is expected to be completed by May 2024.