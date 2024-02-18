Construction on Las Vegas Boulevard, Tropicana, Harmon causing lane restrictions

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Another round of lane restrictions are coming to Las Vegas Boulevard, Tropicana Avenue, and Harmon Avenue as Clark County crews get ready to resume work.

County officials said crews are ready to continue work on the Las Vegas Boulevard project to upgrade infrastructure between Sahara Avenue and the 215 Beltway. Each phase includes replacing water lines, new pavement, intersection modifications to improve pedestrian crossings, upgrades to traffic signals, LED street lighting systems with Smart poles, and enhanced median landscaping.

Starting on Tuesday, Feb. 20, lane restrictions will go into affect. According to county officials, most of the work will happen from Monday through Thursday, from about midnight to 9 a.m. You can see the list of upcoming lane restrictions below.

TROPICANA AVENUE



Feb. 20 through March 1 - Tropicana Avenue from Ocean Drive to New York - New York will have two lanes open eastbound from 10:30 p.m. to 8:30 a.m. Crews will work on barrier rail and sidewalk improvements at the southeast corner of Tropicana Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard. Bus stop 2812 in the southeast corner is also closed for renovations. Transit riders can access the next closest bus stops at 2837 west of Polaris or 2797 before Duke Ellington.



March 4 through March 29 - Ocean Drive to Las Vegas Boulevard will have two lanes open westbound from 10:30 p.m. to 8:30 a.m. Crews will work on barrier rail and sidewalk improvements in the northeast corner of Tropicana and Las Vegas Boulevard.

LAS VEGAS BOULEVARD



Feb. 20 through March 8 - Las Vegas Boulevard from Tropicana Avenue to Reno Avenue will have one lane open northbound for waterline, concrete and electrical work for the RTC bus stop. Harmon Avenue to Park Avenue will have one lane open southbound for utility work.



Feb. 20 through March 29 - Aria to Park Avenue will have one lane open northbound as crews do waterline work.



Feb. 27 through March 29 - Park Avenue to Tropicana Avenue will have two lanes open northbound as crews work on barrier rail and sidewalk improvements in the northeast corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue.

HARMON AVENUE



Feb. 20 through March 1 - Harmon Avenue from Las Vegas Boulevard to the Cosmopolitan garage will have one lane open westbound as crews relocate a drop inlet.

This project and lane restrictions are separate from the I-15, Tropicana project.

