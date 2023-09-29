Construction crews doing emergency repairs on State Route 160 next week

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Construction crews are planning on starting repairs on State Route 160 on Monday.

According to the Nevada Department of Transportation, these are emergency repairs to fix locations that were damaged during flooding over Labor Day weekend and during Tropical Storm Hilary.

The area will be on State Route 160 between Tecopa Road and Cathedral Canyon Road between Las Vegas and Pahrump.

Crews will be repairing one median crossing, cleaning out multiple drainage culverts, and performing several miles of shoulder repair in both directions of travel.

At least one lane will be closed while crews work and the speed limit will be reduced to 55 miles per hour.

Work is scheduled to run from Monday through Thursday from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Fridays from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

NDOT officials said the project is set to be finished by late November.