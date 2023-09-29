Construction crews announce closures on Seventh Street as street work continues

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As construction crews continue to make progress on the Seventh Street project, it's leading to additional closures.

According to Las Vegas officials, Seventh Street will be closed at Carson Avenue for the next four weeks.

City of Las Vegas

Work includes roadway improvements, pavement restoration, curb and gutter improvements, wider sidewalks, driveways, landscaping and irrigation, streetlight and traffic signal improvements, striping/sign improvements and the addition of festoon lighting from Carson to Fremont Street.

When the closed block reopens, the next block will close as crews work their way north on Seventh Street.

Motorists should expect delays and give themselves extra time to travel through the area. City officials are recommending Sixth and Eighth Streets as alternate routes.

Crews are scheduled to work on Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. with occasional night and weekend work.

The project is expected to be completed by May 2024.