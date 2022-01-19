Construction causing confusion at Harry Reid Int'l's departures curb

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At the beginning of the year, we learned of some changes being made to the Harry Reid International Airport's departures curb.

The new construction has caused confusion for some drivers looking to find the fastest, most efficient way to be dropped off.

RELATED: Safety bollards being installed along departures lane at Las Vegas airport

The confusion is leading to some lanes of the terminal being closed.

This will be the new normal at Harry Reid International for the next 12 months as crews work to install bollards as a safety barrier along the curb.

Construction will happen in seven phases, so airlines like Allegiant, Spirit, Delta and American could be affected throughout the year, regarding drop-off lanes at Harry Reid.

Although the construction could slow you down, airport officials strongly advise against using the passenger pick-up area to drop-off passengers, which they've been seeing a lot more of following a busy holiday season.

"We've seen that it has been busy around here, but we just like to remind people, if you're dropping people off to please do so at the departures curb," said Joe Rajchel, the public information administrator for Harry Reid International.

"If you're picking people up, make sure that that's done a passenger pick-up. To mix that traffic, hinders our operation, and just creates more congestion on the road for people,"

The real pro tip comes from traveler Maryam Shariff, who says she comes to this airport often. Instead of trying to rush through the traffic, she says to beat it.

"Please come sooner, like come three hours ahead of time. That's what I do always," said Shariff. "I don't like the line. It's crowded and stuff like that, but when you come early you just pass through and wait."

For now, the two right lanes closest to the curb are going through intermittent closures as crew work from south to north in phases.

The project is estimated to cost $4.9 million and is scheduled to be completed in 2023.

