LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you are heading to the airport soon be prepared for some changes due to construction.

Crews are working to install bollards as a safety barrier along the departures curb at Harry Reid International Airport terminal one.

The project is estimated to cost $4.9 million and is scheduled to be completed in 2023.

For now, the two right lanes closest to the curb are closed.

Airport officials are reminding travelers to give themselves some extra time when heading to the airport.