College of Southern Nevada professor rides every RTC bus route to highlight benefits, issues

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In an effort to show the benefits of public transportation, a College of Southern Nevada professor is going above and beyond.

Alethea Martin spent Fourth of July riding every single RTC transit bus route. She says it was all part of a movement to show the usefulness of riding the bus.

"It is really amazing just how far you can get," she said. "I was down at The Galleria mall just an hour ago, went through the airport. I started by Sahara and Rainbow, so you can really get throughout the valley. I don't think a lot of people know that.

However, she also highlighted the issues.

"Only two major problems so far, one was that a bus didn't show up and it was really troublesome," she said. "It was 4:45 a.m. It was the first run of the day and it never appeared. Another bus had some kind of mechanical problem. Fortunately the driver worked with me pretty well on that one."

While it can take more time, Martin Says taking the bus to navigate the city can be beneficial for many.