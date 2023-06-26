RTC launching new Tap & Go feature for single-ride fares

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada is unveiling a new feature in its app that could make paying for rides easier.

The Tap & Go feature allows customers to buy single-ride fares on all routes.

So how does it work? According to RTC officials, users can add funds to their mobile account using credit or cash. That can be done at Cash to Mobile locations, which you can find here. There are nearly 350 locations across the valley. You show the barcode to the participating vendor who them adds it to your account. After adding funds to the account, users can scan the app barcode when getting on the bus and the single-ride fare is deducted from their in-app wallet.

RTC officials said single-ride fares for the Deuce, which serves the Strip and downtown, cost $4 while single rides for residential routes are $2.

"We are excited to make it even more convenient for residents and visitors to travel throughout our community," said RTC CEO M.J. Maynard. "With Tap & Go in the rideRTC app, our customers can easily add funds before they travel, making boarding quicker and more convenient when they're ready to ride."

RTC officials said reduced fare is still available with the Tap & Go feature and there are no extra fees for purchasing single rides in the rideRTC app. You can learn more about the new feature here.