Closures announced for I-15 near Cactus Avenue, U.S. 95

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Department of Transportation is announcing new road closures and/or restrictions as crews continue working on two separate projects.

As part of the I-15 South Project, crews will be working on I-15, just south of Cactus Avenue, on Sunday, April 21 at 8 p.m. Crews are constructing six new sound walls.

According to NDOT, work will be happening 24 hours a day on the southbound shoulder of I-15, south of Cactus Avenue, through this winter. Drivers can expect shoulder closures in the area with traffic reduced to a single lane on various dates durig overnight hours. All lanes of traffic will be open from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m., from Monday to Friday.

NDOT officials said once the six sound walls are completed, crews will build four additional walls south of Starr Avenue on southbound I-15.

Speed limits in the area will be reduced to 55 MPH and motorists are advised to take alternate routes, if possible.

In the east valley, NDOT crews are continuing work on the I-515 Sunset to Wyoming Project, which originally began in March 2023. You can see those lane restrictions and ramp closures below.



Monday, April 22 through Friday, April 26

8 p.m. to 3 p.m. daily

Northbound I-515 will be reduced to two lanes between Boulder Highway and Wyoming Avenue



8 p.m. to 3 p.m. daily Northbound I-515 will be reduced to two lanes between Boulder Highway and Wyoming Avenue Monday, April 22 through Friday, April 26

Closes at 8 p.m. on April 22 and will remain closed through 3 p.m. on April 26

According to NDOT, the restrictions are necessary for pavement repair, bridge overlays, striping, and barrier rail replacement. They add the project is on pace for "substantial completion" in August.