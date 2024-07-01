Clark County crews announce updated lane restrictions on Las Vegas Boulevard

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As Clark County crews continue to make progress on improvements along Las Vegas Boulevard, they're announcing an updated list of lane restrictions.

County officials said no work will happen on July 4 or July 5 due to the holiday.

The project is focusing on upgrading infrastructure between Sahara Avenue and the 215 Beltway. Each phase includes replacing water lines, new pavement, intersection modifications to improve pedestrian crossings, upgrades to traffic signals, LED street lighting systems with smart poles, and enhanced median landscaping.

You can see the updated list of lane restrictions below:



Las Vegas Boulevard Work Zone - 12 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Through Friday, July 12 , Las Vegas Boulevard southbound will have one lane open from Park to Reno Avenues for electrical and waterline work Through Friday, July 19 , Las Vegas Boulevard southbound will have two lanes open from Harmon to Tropicana Avenues for communications and manhole work Starting Monday, July 15 through Friday, July 19 , Las Vegas Boulevard will have two northbound lanes open between Harmon Avenue to Flamingo Road for pavement patches Starting Monday, July 15 through Friday, July 26 , Las Vegas Boulevard will have one lane open northbound from Park to Harmon Avenues for waterline work



Tropicana Avenue Work Zone - 8:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m.

Through Friday, July 19 , Tropicana Avenue at Las Vegas Boulevard will have two lanes open eastbound for waterline work across the intersection Starting Sunday, July 7 through Friday, August 2 , Tropicana Avenue from Las Vegas Boulevard to Koval Lane will have two lanes open westbound for milling and paving (through July 8) and construction of a concrete median island (July 9 to August 2)



MGM Resort Intermittent Driveway Closures - 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

From 9 p.m. on July 9 to 6 a.m. on Wednesday, July 10 , the MGM westbound driveway entrance at Audie Street will be closed. Westbound traffic will be redirected to use one lane at the eastbound entrance. The MGM eastbound exit at Ocean Drive will be closed. Traffic wanting to head east on Tropicana will be redirected to use the westbound exit and then make a U-turn at Las Vegas Boulevard to eastbound Tropicana.



From , the MGM westbound driveway entrance at Audie Street will be closed. Westbound traffic will be redirected to use one lane at the eastbound entrance. The MGM eastbound exit at Ocean Drive will be closed. Traffic wanting to head east on Tropicana will be redirected to use the westbound exit and then make a U-turn at Las Vegas Boulevard to eastbound Tropicana. From 9 p.m. on July 10 to 6 a.m. on Thursday, July 11, the MGM eastbound driveway entrance at Audrie Street will be closed. Eastbound traffic on Tropicana wanting to access MGM will be directed to make a U-turn at Koval and use the westbound. entrance. The MGM westbound exit at Ocean Drive will be closed. Westbound traffic will be directed to use the right lane at the eastbound exit or use the westbound exit, which is west of the west parking lot.

When looking at RTC bus stops, stop 1405 at Las Vegas Boulevard northbound, before Tropicana, is closed. The closest northbound Las Vegas Boulevard bus stop is 1371 at MGM/Showcase Mall.

RTC bus stop 2812 at Tropicana eastbound after Las Vegas Boulevard is closed.