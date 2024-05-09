City officials announce May 2024 road closures in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Several special events will cause traffic disruptions in downtown Las Vegas this month.

Here's what you need to know to avoid getting stuck in traffic.

High winds last weekend led to the Cinco Con SerVehZah block party getting pushed back a week. The block party was rescheduled to Saturday, May 11. Road closures will start at 8 a.m. and roads will reopen on May 12 at 10 a.m.

Colorado Avenue between Commerce and Main Streets will be closed.

You can see the full list of closures on the map below.

City of Las Vegas

That is the same day as the annual Helldorado Days parade, which celebrates Las Vegas culture and history.

Roads closures are scheduled to start on May 11 at 6 a.m. and roads will reopen at 2 p.m.

Fourth Street from Las Vegas Boulevard to Stewart Avenue will be closed, which you can see on the map below.

City of Las Vegas

On Thursday, May 16, a BassRush EDM concert is scheduled to be held at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center.

Road closures are scheduled to start at 7 a.m. on May 16 and roads are scheduled to reopen at 2 p.m. on May 17.

Major road closures include Third Street from Bridget to Carson Avenues as well as Bridger Avenue from Casino Center Boulevard to Third Street.

You can see those closures on the map below.

City of Las Vegas

On May 22, the monthly Cars in the Arts event will be back in the Arts District.

Roads closures are scheduled to start at 4 p.m. and roads will reopen at 11 p.m.

Major closures include Boulder Avenue from Art Way to First Street as well as First Street from Boulder to Coolidge Avenues.

City of Las Vegas

The annual Punk Rock Bowling music festival is coning back to downtown Las Vegas.

The festival will be held at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center.

According to the city, road closures will start on May 22 at 6 p.m. and remain in place through May 25 at 6 p.m.

Major closures include Third Street from Bridger to Carson Avenues as well as Bridger from Casino Center Boulevard to Third.