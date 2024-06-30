Watch Now
City of Las Vegas announces roadwork, lane restrictions on Washington Avenue

Construction blockades prevent pedestrians from using a downtown Omaha sidewalk on March 2, 2022 in Omaha, Neb.
Posted at 2:01 PM, Jun 30, 2024

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Heads up to motorists who use Washington Avenue in the east part of the valley.

Starting on Monday, July 1, Washington Avenue will be restricted to one open lane in each direction between Sandhill Road and Nellis Boulevard.

According to the City of Las Vegas, work includes lowering of utilities, milling, installing traffic signal loop detectors, paving, raising of utilities, and installation of road surface delineation.

Lane restrictions will remain in place 24 hours a day and are scheduled to last through August 30.

City officials said motorists can take Owens Avenue or Bonanza Road as recommended alternate routes for eastbound and westbound traffic.

