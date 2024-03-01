Child killed in Pahrump crash on State Route 160, Homestead Road

PAHRUMP (KTNV) — A child is dead after a crash in Pahrump.

According to Nevada State Police, the crash happened at 8:11 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 23, at State Route 160 and Homestead Road.

Police said a 2003 Chevy Tahoe was traveling southbound on State Route 160, approaching the intersection with Homestead.

Investigators said the Tahoe ran a red light, went into the intersection, and hit the passenger side of a Dodge Journey.

A little boy, that was sitting in the Dodge, was injured and taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Nevada State Police said this marks the Highway Patrol - Southern Command's eighth fatal crash in 2024.