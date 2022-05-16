Police: Child dies after hit by car in east Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police say they are investigating after a child was run over by a car in a residential neighborhood in east Las Vegas on Monday afternoon.

It happened at approximately 3:43 p.m. in the 6300 block of Pavestone Lane, near Charleston Boulevard and Tree Line Drive, police said.

UPDATE: 9-year-old child run over by car in 'unfortunate, terrible accident,' police say

Capt. Jeff Coday said the child is believed to be approximately 10-years old. He was running next to his mother's car — Coday said the two were "racing" back to their home — when he tripped and was run over.

Police said the child was transported to Sunrise Hospital's trauma center in critical condition. Later on Monday, police provided an update that the child had died.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, according to LVMPD.