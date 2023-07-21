Charleston Boulevard restrictions start on July 24

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Roadwork projects are set to cause closures on Charleston Boulevard starting on Monday.

According to city officials, Spencer Street north of Charleston Boulevard will be closed to through traffic for about two weeks starting on Monday.

On Monday, no left turns will be allowed at the 15th Street and Charleston Boulevard intersection. That will be in place through Thursday, July 27th.

Starting on Wednesday, July 26th, no left turns will be possible at the Maryland Parkway and Charleston Boulevard intersection. That closure will be in place through Saturday, July 29.

This is all part of the Charleston-Maryland Storm Drain Project that originally kicked off in October 2021. City officials said that project is expected to be completed by January 2024.