Charleston Boulevard at Burnham Avenue intersection closed on Aug. 10

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Work on the Charleston-Maryland Storm Drain Project is leading to more closures.

According to city officials, Burnham Avenue from Charleston Boulevard south to Ballard Drive will be closed to through traffic on Aug. 10. Those closures will be in place from 4 a.m. to 5 p.m. while crews work on removing and replacing pavement at that intersection.

City of Las Vegas

Eastbound and westbound traffic won't be affect by this closure. However, city officials said the area will continue to have reduced lanes as part of the ongoing project.

The Charleston-Maryland Storm Drain Project roadwork originally began in October 2021 and is expected to be completed by January 2024. It's part of the Clark County Regional Flood Control District's plan to alleviate the heavy flow of storm water in the past. The $51.5 million project will install more than 10,000 feet of new, reinforced-concrete box as well as additional storm drain, water supply and sewer improvements.