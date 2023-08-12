Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Charleston, 15th Street closures in downtown Las Vegas start next week

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Construction
Posted at 5:51 PM, Aug 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-11 20:51:33-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Sporadic road closures continue as Las Vegas crews work on the Charleston-Maryland Storm Drain Project.

Starting on Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 4 a.m., the 15th Street and Charleston Boulevard intersection will be closed to traffic so crews can install a storm drain.

15th Street, Charleston Boulevard road work closures

According to city officials, traffic on 15th street will be detoured to 14th Street and Clark Avenue. They added eastbound and westbound traffic on Charleston Avenue won't be affected by the closure but the area will still have reduced lanes because of the project.

These closures will be in effect until Wednesday, Aug. 23.

The Charleston-Maryland Storm Drain Project originally began in October 2021 and is expected to be completed by January 2024.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH