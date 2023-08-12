Charleston, 15th Street closures in downtown Las Vegas start next week

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Sporadic road closures continue as Las Vegas crews work on the Charleston-Maryland Storm Drain Project.

Starting on Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 4 a.m., the 15th Street and Charleston Boulevard intersection will be closed to traffic so crews can install a storm drain.

City of Las Vegas

According to city officials, traffic on 15th street will be detoured to 14th Street and Clark Avenue. They added eastbound and westbound traffic on Charleston Avenue won't be affected by the closure but the area will still have reduced lanes because of the project.

These closures will be in effect until Wednesday, Aug. 23.

The Charleston-Maryland Storm Drain Project originally began in October 2021 and is expected to be completed by January 2024.