Centennial Reservoir project leading to more road closures

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As work continues on the Centennial Reservoir project, the Las Vegas Valley Water District said more road closures will need to be put in place.

District officials said from June 26 to July 6, northbound and southbound travel on North Fort Apache Road between West Centennial Parkway and West Regena Avenue will be completely closed.

From July 10 to July 28, westbound and eastbound travel on West Centennial Parkway at the intersection of North Fort Apache Road will be restricted to one lane in each direction.

According to the district those closures will only be in place starting at 5 a.m. on Mondays through 3:30 p.m. on Thursdays. They add that North Fort Apache Road and West Centennial Parkway will remain open outside of those days and hours.

To avoid those closures and lane restrictions, district officials said motorists can use North Durango Drive or North Hualapai Way for northbound and southbound travel as well as West Tropical Parkway and West Elkhorn Road for westbound and eastbound travel.