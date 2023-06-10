Centennial Bowl ramp connecting westbound 215 to northbound US 95 now open

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As of 12 p.m. Friday, a new phase of the ongoing Centennial Bowl project in the northwest Las Vegas Valley is open to motorists.

Crews opened the ramp that connects westbound lanes of the 215 Beltway to U.S. 95 North, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

This is the latest development in the ongoing Centennial Bowl project that began in 2015.

We have a new ramp opening tomorrow in the Centennial Bowl in NW Las Vegas! By 12 p.m. Friday (6/9) crews will open the ramp from westbound CC-215 to northbound U.S. 95. They will complete striping tonight to get it ready for cars this weekend. pic.twitter.com/RnxLuYFbEs — Nevada DOT Vegas (@nevadadotvegas) June 8, 2023

In 2021, NDOT announced the project to build out a system-to-system interchange in the northwest valley had entered its final phase. Costing $155 million, the last phase of the project is expected to be substantially complete in early 2024.

The project's final phase includes:



direct connections from southbound U.S. 95 to westbound 215,

connecting westbound 215 to northbound U.S. 95,

connecting eastbound 215 to northbound U.S. 95,

and realigning Oso Blanca Road to connect to Centennial Center Boulevard and Sky Pointe Drive.

NDOT also lists an expansion of eastbound lanes of the 215 Beltway among the goals of the Centennial Bowl project's last phase.

Nevada Department of Transportation This map provided by the Nevada Department of Transportation shows plans for the final phase of the Centennial Bowl interchange project in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

The project previously included the opening of Nevada's second-longest bridge. The 2,635-foot flyover now connects northbound U.S. 95 with westbound lanes of the 215 Beltway.

In all, Centennial Bowl expansions and improvements are expected to cost at least $275 million.

More information on the ongoing U.S. 95 Northwest Corridor Improvement Project is posted online at nevadaus95nw.com.