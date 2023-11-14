Centennial Bowl ramp closures scheduled for Tuesday night

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Crews are continuing to work on the Centennial Bowl project in northwest Las Vegas and that's leading to additional closures.

On Tuesday, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced temporary ramp closures that will affect the 215 and U.S. 95 overnight.

The ramp from eastbound 215 to northbound U.S. 95, the ramp from westbound 215 to northbound U.S. 95, and the ramp from eastbound 215 to Sky Pointe/John Herbert will all be closed on Tuesday night.

Those closures are scheduled to last from 8 p.m. until Wednesday, Nov. 15 at 5 a.m. as crews change striping and signage.

According to NDOT officials, the project "is on pace for substantial completion" in December.