Centennial Bowl ramp closure, lane restrictions could cause traffic trouble on Saturday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you're traveling through the Centennial Bowl this weekend, you could be facing some traffic issues. A ramp closure and lane restrictions could lead to delays.

According to the Nevada Department of Transportation, it's so crews can continue milling and open-grade paving work to prepare for completing ramps.

The ramp from southbound U.S. 95 to eastbound 215 will be closed on Saturday from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. while the ramp from northbound U.S. 95 to eastbound 215 will be reduced to one lane between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Motorists are advised to be cautious when traveling through work zones and take alternate detours if possible.

The Centennial Bowl project is scheduled to be completed in December.