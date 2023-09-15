Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Centennial Bowl ramp closure, lane restrictions could cause traffic trouble on Saturday

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
U.S. 95 nightly lane restrictions July 30-Aug. 4 in northwest Las Vegas
Posted at 5:25 PM, Sep 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-14 20:25:27-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you're traveling through the Centennial Bowl this weekend, you could be facing some traffic issues. A ramp closure and lane restrictions could lead to delays.

According to the Nevada Department of Transportation, it's so crews can continue milling and open-grade paving work to prepare for completing ramps.

The ramp from southbound U.S. 95 to eastbound 215 will be closed on Saturday from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. while the ramp from northbound U.S. 95 to eastbound 215 will be reduced to one lane between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Motorists are advised to be cautious when traveling through work zones and take alternate detours if possible.

The Centennial Bowl project is scheduled to be completed in December.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH