Centennial Bowl lanes reduced for fiber-optic improvements project

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Major streets surrounding the Centennial bowl Interchange will be facing some lane restrictions as crews being work on the Northwest Area Fiber-Optic Communications & Intelligent Transportation System Improvements Phase 1 project.

Those restrictions will go into effect on Monday, Sept. 11. City officials said some locations will only require lane restrictions for a couple of days while other locations will require months of work. You can see some of those lane restrictions on the map below.

City of Las Vegas

Night work in Centennial Center Boulevard from Durango Drive to Grande Montecito Parkway will continue from Sept. 11 through Sept. 29. Lane restrictions will be in place for the entire period.

Other locations will have restrictions during work hours, from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., on a daily basis. That includes:



Centennial Parkway from Durango Drive to Azura Drive - Sept. 2023 through Feb. 2024

Azure Drive from Centennial Center Boulevard to Tenaya Way - Oct. 2023 through Feb. 2024

Sky Pointe Drive/Centennial Parkway from Cimarron Road to Tenaya Way - Nov. 2023 through March 2024

Buffalo Drive from Sky Pointe Drive to Elkhorn Road - Dec. 2023 through March 2024. Lane restrictions will remain 24 hours a day from Elkhorn to Witttig Avenue.

City officials are recommended alternate routes including the 215/Bruce Woodbury Beltway, Deer Springs Way, Rome Boulevard or Tropical Parkway for east/west travel and Cimarron or Tenaya for north/south travel.

Work on this phase of the project is scheduled to wrap up in Spring 2024.