Casino Center Boulevard on Fremont Street to close from Tuesday to Friday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Casino Center Boulevard will be closed for several days during the upcoming week for repaving.

The closure will start at 2 a.m. on Tuesday, July 25, and will conclude by 5 p.m. on Friday, July 28, according to a press release from the city.

Southbound Casino Center will be closed between Ogden and Carson avenues, while northbound traffic will be restricted to one travel lane. Additionally, replacement pedestrian safety gates will be installed on Casino Center, north and south of Fremont.

Main Street and Las Vegas Boulevard are recommended as alternate routes for north and southbound traffic.

City officials say the estimated cost of the work is $234,000, which will be funded by the Motor Vehicle Fuel Tax.