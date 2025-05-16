Car crashes into building in Henderson

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A car crashed into a building at the intersection of Pecos Road and Robindale Road in Henderson at around 5 p.m. on Thursday.

An investigation determined that two vehicles involved in a crash caused one of the cars to crash into a building at the southwest corner of the intersection.

Two people were transported to the hospital for minor injuries, and other people who were involved in the crash were treated by the fire department.

Speed and alcohol were not factors in the accident, and the person at fault was issued citations.

The cars were towed from the scene.