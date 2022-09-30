Watch Now
Bicyclist dies from injuries after he was hit by truck near Apex, Las Vegas police say

Alyssa Bethencourt, KTNV
Posted at 9:57 AM, Sep 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-30 12:58:57-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A bicyclist who was hit by a truck on Las Vegas Boulevard near Apex has died from his injuries, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced on Firday.

His death marks the 109th traffic-related fatality in the department's jurisdiction so far this year.

Police say he was traveling north on Las Vegas Boulevard, approaching U.S. 93, on Tuesday just before 9 p.m. A truck hit the bicyclist from behind, ejecting him onto the roadway. Arriving medical personnel called determined his injuries were life-threatening, and he was transported to University Medical Center's trauma center for treatment.

Two days later, "despite all life-saving measures," he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased, police said.

The bicyclist has since been identified as 36-year-old Kyle Timmins of Ontario, Canada.

The driver of the truck, a 2020 Freightliner, remained at the scene of the collision and did not display any signs of impairment, LVMPD says.

