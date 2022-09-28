Watch Now
Bicyclist in 'critical condition' after being hit by truck on Las Vegas Boulevard, police say

FILE - Close-up view of emergency lights on top of a police car as it sits at the scene of a traffic crash in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Posted at 11:22 PM, Sep 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-28 02:22:34-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a "critical injury" collision involving a truck and a bicyclist that occurred on Las Vegas Boulevard at Great Basin Way on Tuesday night.

Police say the bicyclist was immediately transported to the hospital by arriving officers and is currently in critical condition.

Drivers are advised to "expect some road closures and lane restrictions" in the area while the investigation is underway and the scene is being cleared, police say.

This story is developing, check back later for updates.

