California woman dies after crash at I-15, Spring Mountain off-ramp, Nevada State Police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 74-year-old California woman died at the hospital after a crash Thursday night at Spring Mountain and I-15, Nevada State Police say.

On Thursday, Jan. 18, at 11:30 p.m., police responded to a crash at I-15 southbound and the eastbound off-ramp at Spring Mountain.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the pedestrian was crossing I-15 southbound travel lanes to go to the Spring Mountain eastbound off-ramp outside a marked crosswalk. This was when the driver of a Chevy Impala struck her.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with law enforcement.

Police identified the pedestrian as Jane Frances Moynihan from Aliso Viejo, California. She was transported to an area hospital but did not survive her injuries.

"The investigation is being conducted by the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol -Southern Command M.I.R.T," police said. "This crash marks the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol – Southern Command's 3rd fatal crash, resulting in 3 fatalities for 2024."