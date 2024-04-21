California robbery suspects arrested after crashing into Las Vegas police vehicle

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two people have been arrested after leading Las Vegas police on a pursuit before crashing into a patrol vehicle.

According to Las Vegas police, the incident happened at 6:02 p.m. Officers received a call that a vehicle involved in a California robbery earlier today was spotted.

Officers located the vehicle and tried to conduct a vehicle stop. However, the driver sped away and police followed them, initiating a pursuit.

During the pursuit, the suspects' vehicle ran through a stop sign and hit a marked patrol vehicle, which had arrived to the scene to help police.

WATCH: Channel 13 on the scene

California robbery suspects arrested after crashing into LVMPD vehicle

Both suspects then got out of their vehicle and tried running away. However, they were taken into custody and then transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Officers were also transported to area hospitals to be evaluated for injuries.

Eastern Avenue, northbound and southbound, south of Vegas Valley Drive are closed due to the investigation.

There is no timeline on when roads could reopen or the officers' condition, as of 7:45 p.m.