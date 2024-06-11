California man dies in crash at the Nevada state line

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A California man is dead after a Thursday morning crash at the Nevada state line.

According to Nevada State Police, the crash happened at 7:34 a.m. near Interstate 15, north of Mile Marker 0.

Investigators said a 1999 Chevrolet pickup was traveling northbound on I-15 and for "unknown reasons", failed to stay in his lane, went into the right shoulder, and hit a metal guard rail.

The truck then went into a dirt/gravel area, where the truck overturned.

The driver was identified as 61-year-old Frank Anthony Garcia Sr., who is from Long Beach. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

This marks the 28th fatal crash and the 35th fatality in Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Southern Command's jurisdiction in 2024.