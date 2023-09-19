California man arrested for DUI after hitting, killing pedestrian on Twain Avenue

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 33-year-old California man is facing charges after hitting and killing a pedestrian on Twain Avenue.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, this happened on Monday at 1:07 a.m.

Police said evidence at the scene as well as witnesses stated the 67-year-old pedestrian was crossing the street outside of a marked crosswalk. A 2016 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Isaac Aragonez hit the man.

First responders pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene.

Investigators said Aragonez showed signs of impairment and was arrested for driving under the influence and failure to use due care around a pedestrian. A court hearing has been scheduled for Jan. 23, 2024.

The pedestrian's death is the 101st traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction in 2023.