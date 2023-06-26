Bullhead City repaving project leads to road closures

BULLHEAD CITY (KTNV) — Some drivers in Bullhead City will have to change their routes this week due to a paving project.

That's leading to the intersection of Lakeside Drive and Marina Boulevard being closed all week. City officials said the intersection will reopen on Friday afternoon.

Northbound and southbound traffic on Lakeside Drive will be diverted to Harbor Drive, Vader Lane, Bahama Drive, Catalina Drive and San Juan Drive.

Eastbound and westbound traffic on Marina Boulevard will be diverted to Highland Road, Hancock Road, Lakeside Drive, Harbor Drive, and Vader Lane or along Bahama Drive, Catalina Drive, San Juan Drive, Lakeside Drive, and Riverview Drive.

City officials said motorists are encouraged to take alternate routes and that scheduled are subject to change based on weather and other "unforeseen factors."