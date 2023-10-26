Watch Now
Bullhead City man killed, woman and toddler uninjured in fiery crash

Posted at 10:23 AM, Oct 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-26 13:23:11-04

BULLHEAD CITY (KTNV) — A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Bullhead City.

According to the Bullhead City Police Department, the crash happened on Wednesday night near Arroyo Vista Drive.

Investigators said a 37-year-old man was driving when he lost control of his vehicle and rolled down an embankment. They state he wasn't wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. The man later died at the Western Arizona Regional Medical Center.

Police said the man's fiancé and their three-year-old son were uninjured and were able to get out of the vehicle before it burst into flames.

Investigators said they believe alcohol was a contributing factor in this crash. No further details have been released, as of Thursday morning.

