Brother, sister killed in separate St. George crashes days apart

ST GEORGE (KTNV) — A pair of siblings are dead following two fatal crashes in St. George, Utah.

According to the St. George Police Department, the first crash happened on Wednesday in the 500 block of Bluff Street. Investigators said a vehicle hit a woman who was crossing the street. They add the driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with police.

Two days later, at the same intersection, the woman's brother was hit and killed by pickup truck. Police said he was crossing the street in a marked crosswalk and did have the walk signal. However, witnesses reported the truck didn't stop at a red light and hit the man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver seemed to be impaired and later tested positive for cocaine. The driver, identified as Brianna Waters, was arrested and booked into the Purgatory Correctional Facility. She is facing multiple charges including negligently operating a vehicle resulting in death, DUI, failure to obey a traffic signal, failure to yield to a pedestrian right-of-way, and possession of a controlled substance.

St. George police said both cases are still under investigation, as of Monday morning.