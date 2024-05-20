Brightline West announces field work this week along I-15, north of Primm

PRIMM (KTNV) — Brightline West crews are continuing their field investigation work along the proposed rail corridor between Southern California and Nevada.

That work includes geotechnical borings and samplings, utility potholding, and land surveying.

This is a look at where that work is being done this week and what areas you can avoid so you're not stuck in traffic on Interstate 15.



Monday, May 20 through Friday, May 31

I-15 median north of Primm - Milepost 5 through 12.5 Daily from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Wednesday, May 22 through Friday, May 24

I-15 Point of Entry to Fort Irwin Road

Daily from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.



I-15 Bear Valley Road to Ranchero Road

From 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.



I-15 Oak Hill Road to SR-210 Interchange

From 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Center median and shoulders

9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

According to Brightline, most of the work will take place during the day to minimize the disruption to traffic. In some instances, there will be short-term closures of freeway shoulders.

Motorists are advised to use caution when traveling through work zones and follow posted detour signs and speed limits.

According to the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada, there. will be heavy traffic on Interstate 15 going into Memorial Day.

The busiest day is projected to be Memorial Day. Travelers are advised to avoid I-15 southbound at the California-Nevada state line between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Monday, May 27.