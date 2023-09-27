Bicyclist killed after being hit by vehicle on South Nellis Boulevard, south of Blanton Drive

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 32-year-old bicyclist is dead after being hit by a vehicle over the weekend.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, this happened on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 8:33 p.m. on South Nellis Boulevard, south of the intersection with Blanton Drive.

Investigators said evidence at the scene and witnesses indicated a 2014 Dodge Challenger was traveling north on Nellis Boulevard. The driver changed lanes to the left, attempting to pass another vehicle. However, police said the Dodge lost control causing the vehicle to veer to the right and hit the bicyclist, knocking him to the ground.

According to the incident report, the Dodge then began veering left and right before hitting a curb and driving over the sidewalk on the southeast corner of Nellis and Newton Drive. Police said the Dodge drove off the road north on Newton and collided with a fence and vehicle parked in the driveway at 5026 East Newton Drive.

Investigators said the 32-year-old Dodge driver stayed at the scene and didn't display any signs of impairment.

The bicyclist was taken to Sunrise Hospital. He died on Sept. 24 at 5:50 a.m. from his injuries.

His death marks the 112th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction in 2023.