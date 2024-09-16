Bicyclist hit by vehicle, driver facing DUI charges after crash on Tropicana, Wilbur Street

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A bicyclist is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle on Sunday night.

Police say the crash happened at 11:37 p.m. at E. Tropicana Avenue and Wilbur Street.

Evidence at the scene, witness statements, and video surveillance show a Volkswagen Atlas was traveling eastbound, heading towards the Wilbur Street intersection.

The bicyclist was traveling southbound on Wilbur Street against the traffic light, crossed into the path of the Volkswagen, and was hit. The 34-year-old was taken to Sunrise Hospital and as of last check, she is in critical condition.

The 66-year-old driver of the Volkswagen showed signs of impairment and was arrested for DUI-related charges.