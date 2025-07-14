Bicyclist dies in hospital following bus crash near Boulevard Mall

UPDATE | July 29
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the pedestrian bicyclist who sustained critical injuries after colliding with a bus on July 14 has died.
On Tuesday, the Clark County coroner's office confirmed with authorities the bicyclist died at Sunrise Trauma on July 26 despite all life-saving measures.
This marks the 97th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction for 2025.
ORIGINAL REPORT
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a bus near East Katie Avenue and South Maryland Parkway.
The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital.
The driver remained at the scene, and impairment is not suspected at this time.
Lanes are now open.