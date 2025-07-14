Bicyclist dies in hospital following bus crash near Boulevard Mall

UPDATE | July 29

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the pedestrian bicyclist who sustained critical injuries after colliding with a bus on July 14 has died.

On Tuesday, the Clark County coroner's office confirmed with authorities the bicyclist died at Sunrise Trauma on July 26 despite all life-saving measures.

This marks the 97th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction for 2025.



ORIGINAL REPORT

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a bus near East Katie Avenue and South Maryland Parkway.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital.

The driver remained at the scene, and impairment is not suspected at this time.

Lanes are now open.