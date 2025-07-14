Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Bicyclist dies in hospital following bus crash near Boulevard Mall

East Katie Avenue and South Maryland Parkway
RTC Southern Nevada
East Katie Avenue and South Maryland Parkway
Posted
and last updated

UPDATE | July 29

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the pedestrian bicyclist who sustained critical injuries after colliding with a bus on July 14 has died.

On Tuesday, the Clark County coroner's office confirmed with authorities the bicyclist died at Sunrise Trauma on July 26 despite all life-saving measures.

This marks the 97th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction for 2025.

ORIGINAL REPORT

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a bus near East Katie Avenue and South Maryland Parkway.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital.

The driver remained at the scene, and impairment is not suspected at this time.

Lanes are now open.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Local News

Your locals' guide to extreme summer weather in Southern Nevada