Bicyclist critically injured in collision near southern Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A bicyclist was critically injured on Wednesday evening after colliding with a vehicle on Blue Diamond Road, east of Arville Street, in the southern part of the Las Vegas Valley.

Evidence and witness statements indicated that, at approximately 11:23 p.m., a 2004 Toyota Sienna was traveling westbound on Blue Diamond Road approaching the intersection of Arville Street, while a bicyclist was crossing Blue Diamond Road from south to north, east of the intersection of Arville Street.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, the collision occurred when the bicyclist crossed the Toyota's path of travel.

The driver remained at the scene and did not show any signs of impairment. The pedestrian was transported by medical personnel to UMC Trauma with life-threatening injuries.

The collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section.