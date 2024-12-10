Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Avoid the area: Northbound I-15 shut down at Russell Road after fatal crash

Fatal crash I-15 and Russell
RTC Southern Nevada
A traffic camera shows the closure of Interstate 15 near Russell Road on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024.
Fatal crash I-15 and Russell
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A freeway collision prompted Nevada State Police - Highway Patrol to shut down northbound lanes of Interstate 15 on Tuesday morning.

A traffic camera in the area of I-15 and Russell Road showed multiple police cars blocking the interstate near what appeared to be a box truck or semi-trailer.

WATCH LIVE: Traffic camera shows closure of I-15 in southern Las Vegas Valley

As of this report, we haven't been able to get additional details from Nevada State Police. The agency's website listed the crash as reported at 11:07 a.m.

This is a developing story. We'll share additional information as we get it.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH